Kieran Millar extends his time with East Fife while Danny Denholm departs

Kieran Millar is part of manager Stevie Crawford's plans for next season

The club has announced that midfielder Kieran Millar, who is in his second spell with East Fife, has signed a one-year extension to his current contract, extending his stay at Bayview until June 2023.

MIllar originally joined the club from Stenhousemuir for the start of the 2017/18 season where he made 33 appearances and picked up the players’ player of the year award before moving onto Airdrieonians in 2018, then to Stranraer for the 2020/21 season.

He returned to Bayview in August 2021 and featured on 28 appearances, scoring three goals last season.

However, one played who won’t return for the new campaign is winger Danny Denholm.

Denholm announced on social media that he would be leaving the club ahead of the next campaign starting.

The former Arbroath man said: “Decided to move on from East Fife FC.

"A really good club, met some great folk there and wish them well.

"How they looked after us during Covid uncertainty will not be forgotten.

"Went over and above.”

Jude Smith, Scott Gallacher, Pat Slattery, Scott Mercer, Stewart Murdoch, Aaron Steele, Liam Newton, Connor McManus, Jack Healy, Brogan Walls, Ryan Wallace and Mikey Cunningham are all under contract at East Fife for next season.

Club chairman Jim Stevenson has thanked all of those who will leave the club in the summer, but has reserved special praise for skipper Kevin Smith.

Smith’s eight and a half years at the club will end this year, although there are testimonial plans in place for the forward.

Stevenson said: “Kevin has been the consummate professional throughout his time at Bayview and I know his influence will be greatly missed in the dressing room.

"The series of events planned for Kevin's testimonial are still going ahead as planned and I'm sure this will be well supported by all East Fife fans.