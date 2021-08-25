Kinross Colts 1-3 Cupar Hearts
After an impressive opening week to the season with victories over Leven United and Kirkcaldy YMCA, Cupar Hearts made the journey to Myre Park to face Kinross Colts, writes Hayley McHugh.
The hosts started the game in positive fashion with an early shot that went over the bar and a further effort that was well saved by Jamie Cowan.
The opening goal came on 18 minutes when goalie Mark Robertson managed to get a hand to Richie Lawson’s header but Kyle Baker pounced on the rebound to give Hearts the lead.
Just after the break Colts were reduced to 10 men when Simon Sanaghan saw red after a poor challenge on Lee Sibanda.
Cupar then doubled their advantage courtesy of Kinross’ Scott Powrie who converted into his own net.
Kinross pulled one back with less than a minute to go only to have another player sent off before Callum Hutchison netted.