Kinross Colts 1-3 Cupar Hearts

Lee Sibanda

The hosts started the game in positive fashion with an early shot that went over the bar and a further effort that was well saved by Jamie Cowan.

The opening goal came on 18 minutes when goalie Mark Robertson managed to get a hand to Richie Lawson’s header but Kyle Baker pounced on the rebound to give Hearts the lead.

Just after the break Colts were reduced to 10 men when Simon Sanaghan saw red after a poor challenge on Lee Sibanda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cupar then doubled their advantage courtesy of Kinross’ Scott Powrie who converted into his own net.