Ladies game is thriving in the kingdom

The side recently beat Rossvale in a play-off to seal promotion to the nation’s second tier.

The success represents a massive step forward for the game in the area and team manager Liz Anderson says the achievement proves the game is thriving.

“It has been a very long season with lots of ups and downs,” said Anderson.

The Fifers are all smiles after wrapping up promotion. Pic by Thomas Sands Media

"We were disappointed not challenge as well as we had hoped for automatic promotion, but had been very unlucky with injuries.

“We lost two key players to ACL injuries at the start of the season in McLachlan and Guppy and then lost two starting players in Graham and Blyth towards the end of the season.

"Our team against Rossvale had a 38-year-old, retired centre back playing alongside a 15 and 16-year-old.

"I said to the girls before the game that it wasn’t really for them.

Liz Anderson savours promotion. Pic by Thomas Sands Media

"This was for all of the mascots, under 8s, under 10s, under 12s, under 14s, under 16s and under 19s that were there supporting us.

"For too long, these kids have to travel out with Fife if they want to play Premier League football.

"Now they have a pathway in Fife to reach the top of the game.

"I would like to thank East Fife FC, East Fife Community Football Club and FFTC for their continued support, our sponsors B2B Flooring, our volunteer coaches and committee that work tirelessly to ensure we offer football for all females aged over five and to everyone who came to support us.” Anderson’s skipper, Teri Skivington, echoed her manager’s sentiments and added that she too is excited about what the future will bring for the club.

East Fife beat Rossvale in the play-off which was played in Alloa. Pic by Thomas Sands Media

“I am absolutely delighted that we got the win against a very tough side,” said Skivington.