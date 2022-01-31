Liam Campbell delighted to just 'go and play' after surprise start

With Jude Smith suspended, experienced goalkeeper Scott Gallacher was due to start in goals at Bayview against Peterhead, with 17-year-old Campbell on the bench as back-up.

But an injury to Gallacher during the warm-up meant plans had to be swiftly altered and Campbell was called on to make his second start for the first team this season.

He showed no nerves and kept a clean sheet, helped massively by a first-half penalty save from Russell McLean.

Liam Campbell takes the plaudits following his penalty save. Pic by Kenny Mackay

The teenager said: “It’s good to keep a clean sheet, the defenders were solid.

"We’re just lacking in that final third and have to start scoring goals so we can climb the table.

"I’ve saved a few penalties but I think it could have been avoided altogether and I should be doing better.

"But I made up for it and got on with the game.

"Scott Gallacher picked up an injury in the warm-up to his hand.

"I got told I was starting about 10 minutes before kick-off so I just had to get warmed up as best I could to be ready for the game.

"I think I’d rather that than find out the week before because then you get all the nerves in the head.

"So it’s good to get chucked in and just go and play.”

The draw meant East Fife remain eight points adrift at the foot of League One.