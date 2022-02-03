Louis Appere - a striker who ticks all the boxes for Northampton Town

Highly-rated Dunshalt striker Louis Appere has departed Dundee United to join ambitious Northampton Town in England's League Two. Pic by Pete Norton/Getty Images

The 22-year-old, from Dunshalt, signed this week for Northampton on a two and a half year deal for an undisclosed fee from Premiership side Dundee United.

Demand was high for the striker’s signature, with the promotion chasing League Two side beating off competition from League One and Championship clubs for his services.

It promises to be an exciting step in the career of the forward who has strong ties to the area.

New Northampton Town new signing Louis Appere, from Dunshalt. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Appere got his first taste of football with local club AM Soccer before, famously, going on trial with Italian giants AS Roma.

His path eventually took him to United in 2016 where he would advance through the ranks and eventually break into the first team.

He scored six times in the shortened 2019/20 season as United won promotion to the Premiership and, overall, has scored eight times in 40 starts for United.

He remains highly thought of amongst the Tannadice support, but has moved to pastures new with Northampton where manager Jon Brady believes he can flourish further.

"Louis is a player who we believe is on an upward curve in his career and who fits our template and the way we want to play," said the boss.

"He is also someone who we feel we can work with and develop further moving forward and he fits our profile in that he is very mobile, he works hard for the team from the front and he has many of the attributes in his all round game we are looking for.

"We also think he will balance well with some of the other strikers we have at the club.

"He is a good age but with a decent amount of experience behind him.

"A lot of clubs in higher divisions have been tracking him and we are pleased we have been able to bring him to Sixfields.”

Appere’s new club are very much one on the rise and, at the time of writing, are involved in a tight battle for promotion from their division to League One.