Max Kucheriavyi back at Saints as Brechin prepare for Forres

Brechin City will complete their Highland League promotion campaign without the service of Max Kucheriavyi.

By Scott Inglis
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 5:36 pm
Midfielder Max Kucheriavyi. Pic by Graeme Youngson

The midfielder has been recalled by parent club St Johnstone.

The Ukranian will be a huge loss for City, his performances this season having lit up the Highland League .

The 19 year-old scored nine goals for City and created a number of assists.

City said: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to St Johnstone for allowing the loan move and to Max for his outstanding contribution in a City shirt.”

Brechin were left without a game at the weekend with every fixture in the Highland League postponed due to storm Malik. On Saturday they travel to Forres Mechanics.

