Max Kucheriavyi back at Saints as Brechin prepare for Forres
Brechin City will complete their Highland League promotion campaign without the service of Max Kucheriavyi.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 5:36 pm
The midfielder has been recalled by parent club St Johnstone.
The Ukranian will be a huge loss for City, his performances this season having lit up the Highland League .
The 19 year-old scored nine goals for City and created a number of assists.
City said: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to St Johnstone for allowing the loan move and to Max for his outstanding contribution in a City shirt.”
Brechin were left without a game at the weekend with every fixture in the Highland League postponed due to storm Malik. On Saturday they travel to Forres Mechanics.