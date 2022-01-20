Midweek match action - Tayport 4-1 Forfar United

Jamie Gill celebrates after finding the net on Wednesday night. Pic by Ryan Masheder

The club were keen to invite the community down to the Canniepairt during the week to watch the on-form side for themselves under the floodlights.

Eddie Wolecki Black’s men certainly lived up to the hype, keeping visitors Forfar United at arm’s reach and cruising to a 4-1 victory.

Tayport sit fifth in the Midlands League and, while they may be some way off those in the top two positions, they have put a clear gap between themselves and those in behind them.

On Wednesday night they took the lead after just 16 minutes, Daniel Dorovic collecting a Jamie Gill pass before slipping beyond his markers and netting.

They scored their second minutes before the break, Gill netting from the penalty spot after Reece Ritchie was fouled.

That goal could knocked the stuffing out of United but the visitors managed to haul one level minutes after the restart, Kieran Crighton netting.

But Tayport refused to buckle and steadied themselves before restoring their two goal advantage, Gill netting the goal of the match from outside the box.

It was 4-1 and game, set, match on 77 minutes when Kieran Sturrock headed home Gill’s free-kick.

Gill had been a stand out for his side and was voted man-of-the-match.

Manager Wolecki Black praised the midfielder and said he was a deserved winner.

“I’m not surprised with the choice, as Jamie is really stepping up and performing well,” he said.