Natural disappointment after relegation was confirmed at East Fife

East Fife's Chris Higgins

A 3-1 loss to Falkirk confirmed the Bayview club’s relegation to League Two following weeks of battling against the drop.

Higgins says he and the rest of the squad were certainly feeling deflated at the full-time whistle but added his main thoughts were for the supporters who have backed their club to the hilt over the past few seasons during difficult times away from football.

"We’re gutted,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We knew it was going to be difficult against Falkirk but we went out and gave it our all, you could see that in the performance.

"Falkirk have good players who have played at a higher level but we more than matched them.

"The boys are really disappointed.

"I’m 36 now and you don’t know how many years you have to go so I’m gutted.

"The fans were great, they were clapping us off at the end and I’m disappointed for them because they follow us everywhere.

"Throughout Covid-19 they supported the club through online streams and have been great to me personally.

"We just have to try and finish off on a high.

"Nothing can be changed in terms of the league but there are contracts to be earned and the manager will be looking at that so every single player needs to earn it if they want a contract here.”