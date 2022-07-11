New deal for East Fife's Brogan Walls

Brogan Walls has extended his contract with East Fife

The Fifers announced over the weekend that they were “delighted to announce” that Walls has signed an extension to his deal, keeping him at Bayview until the summer of 2024.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined the under 20s side last summer having previously been on the books of Dunfermline Athletic and part of the Fife Elite set-up.

He featured on 15 occasions for the under 20s last season, scoring twice, before being promoted to the first team in April where he featured four times during the run-in.

He’s a player manager Stevie Crawford admires with the boss saying the new deal is a reward not only for his performances but also for his hard work over the summer.

Crawford said: “Brogan has been rewarded for pushing himself over the summer and how he has performed during training and in games over pre-season.

"His new contract brings him into line with what other players his age are earning at the club but more importantly, Brogan wanted to commit to the club as he has a genuine chance to play first-team football and gain experience that will make him a better and more complete player.”

The teenager didn’t have to be asked twice to sign the deal.