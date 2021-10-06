New faces make an impact for Tayport

Dayle Robertson was on the scoresheet for Tayport. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Tayport welcomed two new faces in their line-up, centre back Jadel Musanhu, who is on loan from Peterhead, and Daniel Garmany from Monifieth Amateurs.

On 17 minutes Louis Joyce sent the ball into the opposition penalty area where it was picked up by Dayle Robertson.

The prolific striker hooked past St James goalkeeper Cameron Hendry, giving Tayport an early lead.

Soon after, St. James looked to make it even with James Henderson cutting past Daniel Garmany and taking a shot which ultimately flew past the goal.

In the 36th minute Dundee St James were left with 10 men after Cameron McCormack was given a red card.

The team continued to prove themselves as a strong side against Tayport with Henderson again creating a chance at a goal, which was this time blocked by Louis Joyce and saved by goalkeeper Gary Thain.

Tayport went into the break 1-0 up.

Both teams started the second half strongly but Tayport were the first to threaten.

Lyall Shaw made another run at a goal but was blocked by Hendry.

In the 49th minute a right wing corner from Ewan White was well caught by Musanhu who headed it in past Hendry, putting Tayport 2-0 up.

Minutes later St James again pushed for a goal with Steven Abbot fighting past Tayport’s defences.

Again, Thain blocked his efforts.

In the 56th minute St James made it onto the scoreboard via a freekick from Dylan Higgins which Thain had no chance of saving.

In the 76th minute Tayport’s Keiran Sturrock was brought down inside the box.

This resulted in a penalty for Tayport, taken by Robertson, who fired beyond Hendry.

Tayport saw a scattering of chances across the remaining minutes of the game.

Tayport: Thain, Joyce, Garmany, Musanhu, Hume, Rollo, White (Dorovic), Ritchie, Robertson (Paterson), Sturrock, Shaw (Gill).