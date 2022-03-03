Newburgh add a couple of fresh faces

Newburgh manager Allan Moody

East Shore Park manager Allan Moody has signed highly-rated youngster Josh Grundy, who can play either central midfield or centre back.

Grundy came through the ranks with Cupar-based AM Soccer.

Joining him is Youssef Elseedawy who rejoins after a spell at Kinnoull.

The 23-year-old plays in the centre of the park and Moody was delighted to get them both on board, saying: "We're happy to get another two talented youngsters added to the squad as we continue to rebuild.

"Hopefully they can hit the ground running and will certainly help strengthen the squad.”

Both players are likely to be in the Newburgh squad for this weekend’s cup match at Burntisland.

Kick off is 2.30pm.

Seven days later, Newburgh return to East Shore Park for another cup tie against Dundonald Bluebell.

Tayport continue to impress in the Midlands League and, last weekend, beat Forfar West End 5-2 at the Canniepairt.

The victory keeps Eddie Wolecki Black’s side within a packed group behind leaders Dundee East Craigie and Carnoustie Panmure who are some distance ahead.

Tayport are back at the Canniepairt again this weekend when they play host to Arbroath Vics, a club who sit three places behind them in the league.