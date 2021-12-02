Newburgh appoint new management team

Steve Clark, coach, Allan Moody, manager, Bill Miller acting chairman and Ewan Baillie, coach

Newburgh this week confirmed its new management and coaching set-up, Moody heading up a four man team including himself, Steve Clark, Stevie Bristow and Ewan Baillie.

Although Newburgh’s fortunes have been improving on the field since they left the junior ranks and joned the EoSFL structure, this season they’ve found the going tough and the side currently props up the league’s First Division Conference B.

Moody says he and his team are now looking forward to getting to work and helping Newburgh climb the table.

"As an ex-Burgh player this opportunity was too good to pass by and it was always myself and the coaching team’s intention to step up to the semi-pro level,” hw said.

"We had a successful seven years at Kinross Colts, however, it was time to move on.

"We were immediately impressed with the committee and the club's future plans on and off the field.

"This is a great club and I want to restore pride in the squad, get some short-term results and climb the league table.

" We want the town to get involved and build partnerships throughout.

"What the club will get from the coaching team is professionalism, organisation, attractive football and more importantly the players enjoying their football again.”

Acting Newburgh chairman Ben Miller hailed the appointment, saying the group were the stand-out candidates following the application process.

Miller added: “They impressed the interview panel with their knowledge of the club, their enthusiasm for the game and their desire to do well. We are all really excited about what they can bring to the football team.

"Newburgh Juniors FC want to forge links with the local community and football teams moving forward and we have invited Michael Riddle, the local amateur manager, to attend some training sessions with Allan and his team.”

The club is on the lookout for sponsors. If any company or individual is interested, please email the treasurer on [email protected]