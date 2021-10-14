No pain in the rain for slick Tayport

Tayport faced Blairgowrie on Saturday at home. Once again, the team were up against miserable weather conditions, but managed to put on a good performance despite the muddy pitch. Tayport immediately took control of the game with Dayle Robertson taking an early shot at a goal after being passed the ball by Lyall Shaw. The shot was saved by Blairgowrie keeper, Cameron Johnstone. Tayport didn’t take long in securing a lead, with Kieron Sturrock scoring on the 10-minute mark. Sturrock made a good run with the ball before playing a one-two with Robertson and smashing the ball past Johnstone. Blairgowrie came back fighting and Cameron McManus came close to a goal before being blocked by Louis Joyce. Similarly, Blairgowrie’s Gary Axworthy looked to score but was thwarted by Jamie Hume before the ball was caught by Tayport’s keeper, Gary Thain. Ewan White received a corner which Tayport were not able to take full advantage of soon after and Blair’s Matthew Adam took a shot which was swiftly saved by Thain. In the 26th minute Dayle Robertson made it two goals for Tayport after slipping the ball past Johnstone. Blairgowrie saw multiple yellow cards from the referee, one to Ryan Beedie which resulted in a penalty. This was taken by Dayle Robertson who’s shot was initially saved by Johnstone, despite this he looked in with a chance of scoring after just catching the rebound but was blocked by Blairgowrie’s defences. Both teams fought on for the remaining minutes of the match, but the score remained 2-0 going into half time.