No surprise as honours are event between Fife Thistle and Lochgelly

Jamie Mackie was a stand out for Fife Thistle

The division’s only sides with a 100 per cent record met at the weekend and, as may have been predicted, both ended the match with their unbeaten runs intact.

There was little between the sides in the early exchanges although Wortley in the Thistle goal had to be alert when he did well to save a Blackadder free kick.

There was a real moment of controversy when a deliberate handball from Blackadder denied Barnes an opportunity on goal after the striker looked to have got the better of the former Raith Rovers man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The referee deemed a yellow card appropriate.

In the 27th minute the opening goal arrived and it was to be for Thistle when Finlay and Barnes combined with the latter heading home at the back post for his ninth goal in five games.

Just five minutes from the interval United were back on level terms with a disappointing goal from a Thistle perspective.

A cheaply conceded corner was sent in to the roof of the net by Falconer who was given too much space at the back post. The second half followed in a similar fashion with chances at a premium as both sides defended well, led by Mackie at one end and Blackadder at the other.

LM Joinery MoM – Jamie Mackie.

Thistle: Wortley, Walker, Mackie, Spence, Bell, Carson, Gray, Finlay, Scott (Spence), Barnes, Allan.

Subs: Brown, Anderson, Nicolson, McColm