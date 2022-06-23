North east Fife club set for friendly fire

Newburgh and St Andrews play their football as part of the East of Scotland Football League structure while Tayport are a part of the Midlands League.

At East Shore Park, Allan Moody’s Newburgh will play their first pre-season friendly on July 9 when they make the journey to face Scone Thistle.

Matches against Greig Park Rangers, Fair City, Dundee Violet and Kinnoull follow throughout the month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints boss Robbie Raeside

Eddie Wolecki Black’s Tayport have a packed friendly schedule, too, and have chosen to play all of their games at the Canniepairt.

The club will play Petershill on Saturday, July 2 at 2.30pm before then hosting Syngenta, Crossgates Primrose and St Roch’s.

Tayport also learned their fixtures for next season’s Midlands League this week.

The opening five fixtures, which include midweek games, start with a trip away to Broughty Athletic on July 23. They then return to the Canniepairt on Wednesday, July 27 when Lochee United arrive. Dundee North End, Dundee St James and Forfar West End are the next three up.

Newburgh's Allan Moody

Robbie Raeside’s St Andrews United will kick-off their pre-season schedule with a home game against Dyce Juniors on July 9.

A few days later on July 14 Saints face Fife neighbours Dundonald Bluebell.

Matches against Arbroath Vics, East Fife u20s, a Dundee XI and Hill of Beath then follow.