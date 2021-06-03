North east Fife clubs make plans for new season's start

Michael Fleming is one of a number of Saints players committing to the club

To help them tune up for the new season, pre-season friendly schedules are now being announced.

Tayport, who will begin a new chapter in the club’s history by entering the new Midlands Division next season, have, so far, arranged six friendly games.

The first comes soon, with the club shaking off the rust against Tayport Amateurs on June 12 at the Canniepairt.

Then follow games against Newburgh Juniors (a) on June 15, Lochgelly Albert (a) on June 23, Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts (h) on June 26, Syngenta (h) on July 3 and finally St Andrews Utd (h) on July 10.

Newburgh, who prepare for another season in the East of Scotland Football League, have recently announced Tony McAulay as the club’s new manager, replacing Scott Hudson.

‘Burgh will begin their preparations for the new league season with a friendly on June 12 at Forfar United.

They’ll meet Tayport a few days later before facing Hill of Beath on June 21 (h), Downfield (a) on June 26, Bridge of Earn (h) on June 30 before travelling to Auchtermuchty Bellvue on July 3.

Charlie King’s St Andrews United have been busy moulding their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Saints have recently announced that Ross Cunningham has signed on for a new season, as have Jason Penman, Kyle Moran, Jake Grady, Michael Fleming and Kyle Sneddon.