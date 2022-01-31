On-loan Dundee United forward wants to make his mark with local club, East Fife

Watson was signed on-loan from Dundee United by East Fife boss Stevie Crawford ahead of the weekend’s game against Peterhead.

The 18-year-old forward was brought off the bench in the second-half on Saturday as the Fife played out a 0-0 draw with the Blue Toon.

He certainly showed enough during his brief spell on the pitch to suggest he’ll be an asset to the Methil men as they aim to claw back those above them.

Darren Watson impressed during his debut for East Fife. Pic by Kenny Mackay

“I’m delighted to join,” said Watson.

"I’m a local lad so it’s good to play for the team that’s local to me and I just want to give my everything in every game.

"I’ll bring energy and try my best.

"The head of loans at United, Brian Grant, said the gaffer was interested in me so I had a phone call with him and and he made me feel really comfortable and wanted me to come to the club.”

The Levenmouth footballer attended Methilhill Primary School before signing for United and moving to Dundee’s Scottish FA performance school, St Johns's.

Watson was impressed with his new side on Saturday and reckons they were worth more than the point they took.

"I thought we were the better team,” he said.

"We had a few chances and on another day we may be getting the three points.

"I want to be productive and get a few assists to help the team survive from relegation.