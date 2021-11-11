Paul Sludden arrives as Dayle Robertson departs Tayport

Paul Sludden has signed on at the Canniepairt. Stock pic by Scott Louden

Both transfers concern matters at the top end of the park with a couple of high profile moves.

Joining Tayport before Saturday’s game against Brechin Vics was striker Paul Sludden.

The experienced forward has enjoyed a stellar career which has seen him play at the top level with Falkirk and East Fife, amongst other sides.

Boss Wolecki Black, who this week takes his side to Dundee North End, said: “Paul is a vastly experienced player and will add to the depth of our squad.

"Any player that has something about them welcomes a challenge and we aim to establish a competitive environment at Tayport.

"I hope the players will see the benefit of looking over their shoulder and knowing there is someone waiting to step up should there be an opportunity.

"No one can be guaranteed to start every week, otherwise we lose that competitive edge.

"Paul adds to the fight for places and in time will prove to be an asset for the team."

Sludden, who hit a last minute equaliser for Tayport at Brechin on his debut, is almost a like-for-like replacement for Dayle Robertson who has moved on to pastures new.

The prolific forward has signed for East of Scotland Premier League side Jeanfield Swifts after Tayport accepted an offer for him this week.