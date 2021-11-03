Perfect start for new boss Eddie Wolcecki Black

Tayport go on the attack against Lochee. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Eddie Wolecki Black’s tenure as Tayport manager got off to a winning start at the Canniwpairt.

The game started off brightly with high energy from both sides.

An early free-kick from Lochee’s Ross McCord caused trouble around Tayport’s goal but the home defence cleared it.

Tayport started to pick up the pace and Louis Joyce sent the ball to Ewan White who looked to score but his shot was caught by Lochee keeper, Lennard Ewing.

In the 18th minute Tayport took the lead when Robertson’s shot found the right corner of the net.

Tayport stayed on the front foot and chances were created by Bradie Heggie, Jamie McCabe and Jamie Gill but Ewing defended his goal well.

Gill made a good run down the pitch and found White but his shot was tame and stright at Ewing.

On half-time Tayport were frustrated when action around Gary Thain’s goal resulted in the ball bouncing off the post and into Bradie Heggie, who inadvertently hit it back into the net, bringing the score even.

Tensions were high in the second half as both teams fought for the lead.

The ref flashed a yellow card several times for both teams as the players battled it out.

On 49 minutes Tayport were able to turn it back around after a McCabe corner found Robertson who fired the ball into the back of the net.

Soon after, White looked to get the ball back to Robertson to make it a hat-trick, but the striker’s shot went over the bar.

Gill made multiple decent runs down the pitch, evading the Lochee defence, but was eventually intercepted by Ewing.

Tayport substitute Daniel Dorovic was sent off for a bad tackle after a short stint on the pitch, leaving Tayport with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Jamie Hume was named the Tayport Distillery MoM.

Tayport: Thain, Heggie, Sturrock, Ness, Hume, Joyce (Rollo), White, Ritchie, Robertson, McCabe (Dorovic), Gill.