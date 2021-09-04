Peterhead 0-1 East Fife

Andrew Osei-Bonsu was handed his first start by Darren Young. Stock image by Kenny Mackay

True to his word, Darren Young made several changes from the side which had beaten Peterhead 3-0 in the league just seven days before.

Into the side came the likes of Andrews Osei-Bonsu, Aaron Steele and Jude Smith as those in need of minutes were given them.

Aaron Dunsmore was on the attack from the first whistle and his early cross only lacked a finish.

East Fife were well on top early on and took the lead with 10 minutes played when Danny Denholm netted from close range after Jamie Semple had robbed possession inside the Peterhead box.

Denholm was clearly in the mood and he went close to doubling East Fife’s lead just five minutes later but dragged his shot wide this time.

It was largely one way traffic and the Fifers were having the best of it.

A good move up the park involving Kevin Smith and Semple saw the ball eventually worked to Osei-Bonsu who couldn’t finish.

Denholm again passed up a chance to make it 2-0 when Osei-Bonsu almost turned creator.

Peterhead failed to pose any kind of threat and only had an Andrew McCarthy effort on 35 minutes, which he should have converted, to boast of.

East Fife, for all they impressed with their dominance, will be frustrated with the amount of chances they passed up.

Again, they should have made their lives more comfortable when Kieran Millar scampered clear on goal but failed to beat Lenny Wilson.

Peterhead were much improved after the break and had a couple of chances to pull level withing the first few minutes of the second half.

Russell McLean went close before Jordon Brown’s drive had Smith beaten but sailed wide.

East Fife were frustrated on the hour mark when Osei-Bonsu looked to be tripped inside the Peterhead box.

Ref Stewart Luke was having none of it, though, and booked the Fife midfielder.

Pat Slattery and Sean Brown were both introduced from the bench as Darren Young looked to shift the momentum of the second half.

Brown almost made an immediate impact when he collected a Semple pass but could find the back of the net.

The home side continued to press but young East Fife ‘keeper Smith was terrific and a late catch from a Peterhead free-kick helped to ease the pressure in the closing minutes.

Brown had a late chance to finally finish off Peterhead but dragged his shot wide after appearing to have done the hard work.

East Fife boss Young said: “I’m delighted with the all round performance.

“From the start of the game I thought we were outstanding.

“Some of the football we played was tremendous and we could have been two or three goals up easily.

“It was a great goal from Danny, just a wee bit of play and a 1-2, then Jamie Semple puts it across and Danny does great to get in there at the back post.

“After that we had opportunities to put the game beyond doubt.