Peterhead 1-0 East Fife

East Fife manager Stevie Crawford. Pic by Alan Murray

The Fifers battled, competed and created chances against their opposition but sadly ended the game with nothing to show for their efforts.

It’s been the story of the tail-end of the season in particular sadly as the side just struggles to put teams to the sword.

On Saturday a combination of poor finishing and some terrific goalkeeping from former Fifer Brett Long kept a visiting side, who have scored just eight goals in 2022, at bay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors controlled the early part of the game and took the lead when Scott Brown and Jack Brown combined well on the edge of the box.

Jack Brown was allowed to get his shot away which beat Jude Smith.

Andrew McDonald was the next to go close for the home side before East Fife eventually awakened from their slumber.

Kyle Connell picked out Jamie Semple six yards out from goal but sadly the forward got his finish all wrong and sent the ball wide of the post with the goal at his mercy.

The Fifers again went close when Danny Denholm’s cross was met by Scott Mercer only for the midfielder to see his header beaten away by Long.

East Fife went into this game without the service of experienced players such as Kevin Smith, Ryan Wallace, Ross Davidson and Pat Slattery.

The club has suffered with injuries all season but things to an unbelievable turn on Saturday when manager Stevie Crawford lost the services of Semple, Daniel Higgins, Denholm and Jack Healy all through injury.

But those who came on all played their part, one of those, Mikey Cunningham, almost pulled East Fife level.

Kieran Millar had the side’s final chance but it just wasn’t to be in front of goal.

Boss Crawford said: “Peterhead have been in a great bit of form and it’s never easy coming up here.

“Then there are the challenges we face on top of that with the changes that are forced on us.

“The things that were thrown at the players, I give them great credit for.