Peterhead 1-0 East Fife. In pictures

Jack Brown lashes home the only goal of the game. All pictures by Duncan Brown

The Fifers battled, competed and created chances against their opposition but sadly ended the game with nothing to show for their efforts.

It’s been the story of the tail-end of the season in particular sadly as the side just struggles to put teams to the sword.

On Saturday a combination of poor finishing and some terrific goalkeeping from former Fifer Brett Long kept a visiting side, who have scored just eight goals in 2022, at bay.

Grant Savoury is held back by East Fife's Kieran Millar. Pic by Duncan Brown

The visitors controlled the early part of the game and took the lead when Scott Brown and Jack Brown combined well on the edge of the box.

Jack Brown was allowed to get his shot away which beat Jude Smith.

Andrew McDonald was the next to go close for the home side before East Fife eventually awakened from their slumber.

Kyle Connell picked out Jamie Semple six yards out from goal but sadly the forward got his finish all wrong and sent the ball wide of the post with the goal at his mercy.

Peterhead's Scott Brown shoots at goal. Pic by Duncan Brown

The Fifers again went close when Danny Denholm’s cross was met by Scott Mercer only for the midfielder to see his header beaten away by Long.

East Fife went into this game without the services of experienced players such as Kevin Smith, Ryan Wallace, Ross Davidson and Pat Slattery.

The club has suffered with injuries all season but things to an unbelievable turn on Saturday when manager Stevie Crawford lost Semple, Daniel Higgins, Denholm and Jack Healy all through injury.

Healy himself was brought on to replace the injured Semple only to have to trudge off later in the game.

Niah Payne skips past East Fife's Daniel Higgins. Pic by Duncan Brown

But those who came on all played their part, one of those, Mikey Cunningham, almost pulled East Fife level.

The young striker showed a willingness to get into the correct positions throughout his time on the park and spoke post-match about his desire to improve over the summer and make an impact when the new season begins.

Kieran Millar had the side’s final chance but it just wasn’t to be in front of goal and the Methil men made the long journey back to the kingdom with nothing to show for their efforts.

Hamish Ritchie, Ryan Conroy and Derek Lyle combined in injury time for the hosts and came within a couple of inches of adding a second but Lyle's header came off the bar .

Ryan Blair and Scott Mercer look to close down Ryan Duncan. Pic by Duncan Brown

Boss Crawford said: “For as much as we created chances in the first half I thought a wee bit of the feeling from getting relegated last week crept into our play.

“To be honest, that’s only natural and I have boys who are gutted that we find ourselves playing in League Two.

“Peterhead have been in a great bit of form and it’s never easy coming up here.

“Then there are the challenges we face on top of that with the changes that are forced on us.

“The things that were thrown at the players, I give them great credit for.

“As much as we’re disappointed to get beat, we’ve come up and competed against a good Peterhead side.”

Peterhead's Andy McCarthy holds off Aaron Steele. Pic by Duncan Brown

East Fife battled and competed but just couldn't find the net. Pic by Duncan Brown