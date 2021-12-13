Peterhead 1-1 East Fife - in pictures

Peterhead's Scott Brown tries a snapshot on goal

For the second weekend in a row they took a point for their efforts at the end of a difficult 90 minutes.

The returns are clearly not the maximum that boss Stevie Crawford will want, but there are signs within the performances of his players that they remain more than up for the fight.

At Peterhead on Saturday they dominated for large periods of the game but also defended really well when they needed to.

Hamish Ritchie makes his way past Chris Higgins

The situation still remains perilous, but the Methil men are giving it everything they have.

Boss Crawford said: “I was happy again, we showed a lot of character in the game.

“It was a big game for Peterhead as well and, after going a goal ahead, we found ourselves under pressure at times, but we were digging it out and working hard.

“Some of the boys took knocks but were willing to fight for the cause.

The East Fife defence are back in numbers to bring a halt to a Peterhead attack

“Although I don’t want to be losing goals, there was a bit of steeliness and determination from the team after we lost that goal.”

Both sides were greeted onto the pitch with a freezing wind which refused to let up for the duration of the game.

East Fife started really well and took the game to their hosts, Kyle Connell unlucky in the opening exchanges.

Peterhead were struggling to get out of their own half and the visitors had other chances to go ahead through Dan Higgins and Kevin Smith.

Out of the blue, though, the home side almost took the lead when Grant Savoury’s effort caught the inside of the post before rolling slowly to safety.

Crawford’s side started the second half brilliantly and were ahead just a few minutes of the restart when Connell sent a sublime finish beyond Brett Long.

Peterhead, to their credit, responded really well to going behind and made their visitors do a lot of defending.

East Fife stood up well until their resistance was eventually breached in the 74th minute when Ryan Duncan pulled Peterhead level and ensured a share of the spoils.

Peterhead's Grant Savoury tackles Ross Davidson

The home side attack the East Fife goal as both sides battle for the full points

Dan Higgins, Ross Davidson and Scott Mercer block Hamish Ritchie's route to goal