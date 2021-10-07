Peterhead defender's spell at Tayport is important next step

Jadel Musanhu celebrates after hitting the net on his Tayport debut. Photograph by Ryan Masheder

Peterhead sent the 18-year-old out on loan to the Canniepairt club this week, a sign of Tayport’s developing stature within the senior ranks.

Musanhu has been around the fringes of the League One Blue Toon’s first team, but manager McInally reckons that a spell with the Midlands League club until January will do him good.

“Jadel is in the same position as Derryn Kesson, who has moved to Broughty Athletic on loan, in that it is difficult to throw him into League One to start games without experience but he cannot get experience without playing,” said the manager

“His is an emerging talent and playing football at Tayport on a regular basis for the next few months will get him closer to being involved from the start for Peterhead than being on our bench will.”

The defender headed north to Peterhead from City of Liverpool FC in the summer.

He made his debut at the weekend and certainly made his mark, netting during Tayport’s 3-1 win over Dundee St James.

While Musanhu is now looking forward to his spell with Tayport, one player departing the club is Logan Irvine who has departed the club to join fellow Midlands League side Downfield.

Irvine joins Downfield permanently after spending a loan spell with them.

This weekend are in Midlands League action as they play host to Blairgowrie.