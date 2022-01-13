Positive foundations on and off the park at Newburgh

Steve Clark, coach, Allan Moody, manager, Bill Miller acting chairman and Ewan Baillie, coach

Clubs at all levels of Scottish football have found the going difficult recently as Covid-19 restrictions and safety precautions remain paramount.

The East Shore Park side are no different and they’ve had to prepare and adjust like everyone else.

On the park, there’s a new management team in place as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Allan Moody, the coaching team are working furiously as they aim to steer Newburgh from the wrong end of the EoSFL’s First Division Conference B.

That’s a work in progress, but Miller believes there’s still a lot to be pleased about at the moment and that’s down to the positive working environment the club has created.

He said: “After a tough few months we have some fantastic people volunteering at the club including the Stewart family and the new committee.

"They have been incredible in making sure that East Shore Park is safe and meets health standards for the ever growing fan base attending games. The work that goes on behind the scenes is invaluable to the ‘Burgh.

"We also have a fantastic new young management team headed by Allan Moody who has completely re-built our playing squad.

"The new players have stepped up to the mark in recent weeks and continue to improve every game.”

Newburgh are a club also looking to the future and Miller says those at the top level are “actively engaging” with the juvenile, the 2004 and 2007 teams to make sure they have a pathway for players.

Everyone at the club is keen to see those young players progress at senior level.

Miller added: “I have been humbled by the support from the local community who continue to buy the lotto, support events and turn up to watch the team.

"Every penny spent by the fans is being re-invested in the playing squad and upgrading the park.”

Newburgh are now building for next season and looking for sponsors and match day volunteers. They are away from home this week as they travel to face Kinnoull.