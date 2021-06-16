Positives for St Andrews United despite friendly defeat
St Andrews Utd…………...….0Newtongrange Star…..….....3
St Andrews United began pre-season with a home fixture against Newtongrange Star behind closed-doors due to issues with Covid-19 restrictions as well as ongoing work at Recreation Park by the gas board.
Technically this was an end of season game because the 2020/21 campaign does not officially conclude until June 30 so a couple of signing targets were not able to play as a result.
That meant there was a surprise start for coach Paul Quinn in attack yet United manager Charlie King was allowed to field several trialists.
The visitors took the lead in the 10th minute when a cross from the right was deflected into the path of Brad Rixon who looped a header over a despairing Kyle Moran.
The young goalie subsequently made two good blocks following defensive lapses but the Newtongrange strikers also blasted several shots over the bar.
King made three changes to his team in the 61st minute when Anderson, Crowe and Hutchison replaced Sneddon, Quinn and Grady.
But the visitors added a second goal moments later when a trialist defender misjudged the flight of a long ball.
Dan Garvey found himself one-on-one with Moran and he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.
Newtongrange then made sure of the win by notching a third goal in the 75th minute through Shaun Conlon. The score didn’t matter too much, with the work out gained by St Andrews United more important.