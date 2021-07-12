Pre-season campaign ends in defeat for Kennoway

Kennoway made the short trip over the Tay Bridge to take on Broughty Athletic in their final pre-season game.

It was a sluggish start for the away side and they conceded an early goal as Sludden found space inside the penalty area before placing a shot beyond Brodie.

KSH hit back within five minutes when a precise pass from Daryl Falconer sent Dylan Walker scampering through on goal.

Dylan Walker picks his spot and finds the net

The striker showed some ice-cold composure before calmly slotting high into the top corner.

The home side were looking for the strike partnership of Sludden and Skelly to give them upper hand and Skelly obliged with an angled drive that crept in at the far post.

Five minutes before half time KSH had a corner kick.

The ball was played into the penalty area and a half chance fell to Griffin, his effort was blocked and the pace of the counter from Broughty saw the ball arrive to Skelly who made no mistake from the edge of the area.

The second half saw a few changes for either side.

The first chance of the half fell to KSH as Black found some space on the left before crossing for Bryce,the striker hit his shot straight at the keeper under pressure from a defender.

Cooper then saw an effort blaze over the bar as KSH looked to get back into the game.