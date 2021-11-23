'Quality' applicants keen of East Fife postion

Following the departure of Darren Young at the weekend, the club moved swiftly to invite potential replacements to get in touch.

Some wasted no time, with the club confirming on Monday evening that serious candidates had already thrown their hat in the ring.

Young left the club in the wake of a disappointing 3-1 defeat away from home at Clyde on Saturday.

East Fife's loss at Clyde on Saturday proved to be Darren Young's final match in charge. Pic by Michael Gillen

It was a loss which cut the Fifers five points adrift from those above them at the foot of League One.

With clubs now taking a break from league business for a week to play Scottish Cup games, the relevant parties clearly felt it was an appropriate time to sever ties.

East Fife travel to face SJFA North Superleague side Banks O’ Dee in the cup on Saturday, and there will be no new appointment made before then the board stated earlier this week.

The Fifers say: “Following the departure of manager Darren Young at the weekend, we can confirm that manager Stevie Frail and goalkeeping coach Lindsay Hamilton will take charge of the squad for that Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie at Banks O’ Dee and until a new manager is appointed.

"We are inviting applications for the vacant manager’s position and have already received communications from a number of quality interested parties.

"We are acutely aware of making the right choice and will carry out interviews over the coming weeks with a view to making an appointment as soon as possible.”

It’s unknown yet if Frail himself would like the chance to manage the club on a permanent basis but, should he help guide them through the cup tie and then next week’s home league match against Alloa Athletic, there may be a clamour for him to do so.

The former Heart of Midlothian defender counts Greenock Morton, Hearts, Celtic under 20s and Dundee United amongst the clubs where he has helped out in the dug out.