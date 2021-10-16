Raith boss John McGlynn keeps faith with the same starting line-up against Arbroath
Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn proceeds with the same starting XI as last week, as his side lines up against Dick Campbell’s Arbroath in the Championship’s most attractive game of the day.
Newly-rejoined Ethan Ross gets a seat on the bench in place of the injured Aaron Arnott in the third versus fourth clash.
Rovers were the team most recently in action as they knocked East Fife out of the Scottish Challenge Cup last week with a 3-1 home win.
Arbroath have had longer on the sidelines after the recent international break but are unbeaten in the league since an opening-day 1-0 loss to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
They did, however, give up a 1-0 lead at Morton last time out and fell behind before Michael McKenna saved a late point for them with a penalty kick.
Rovers hope their form will be good enough today to take third position away from the part-time Red Lichties. They go with:
1 Jamie MacDonald, 2 Reghan Tumilty, 3 Liam Dick, 5 Christophe Berra, 6 Kyle Benedictus (C), 7 Aidan Connolly, 8 Ross Matthews, 11 Dario Zanatta, 13 Brad Spencer, 15 Dylan Tait, 18 Ethon Varian. Subs – 17 Robbie Thomson (GK), 12 Tom Lang, 22 Ethan Ross, 23 Blaise Riley-Snow, 26 Kieran Mitchell, 29 Greig Young, 99 Matej Poplatnik.
Arbroath bring ex-Raith player Jason Thomson and Joel Nouble back into the starting line-up, while Chris Hamilton and Luke Donnelly are on the bench. Arbroath side:
1 Derek Gaston, 2 Jason Thomson, 3 Colin Hamilton, 4 Ricky Little, 5 Thomas O’Brien (C), 9 Dale Hilson, 12 Scott Stewart, 8 Michael McKenna, 22 Liam Henderson, 17 Joel Nouble, 28 James Craigen. Subs – 17 Robbie Thomson (GK), 10 Gavin Swankie, 11 Bobby Linn, 15 Luke Donnelly, 16 Harrison Clark, 18 Christopher Hamilton, 19 Anton Dowds.