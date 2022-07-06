Raith Rovers assistant Scott Agnew on helping players on the park and off it

Scott Agnew, left, along with Raith boss Ian Murray. Pic by Scott Louden

Agnew, who last season helped manager Ian Murray guide Airdrieonians to a promotion play-off place, joined the Stark’s Park club along with Murray in the summer.

The pair have been laying solid foundations so far in pre-season, making some eye catching signings with optimism high around the Kirkcaldy club ahead of the competitive season starting next Wednesday with a home Premier Sports Cup tie against Peterhead.

Agnew’s experience, though, doesn’t end with his own playing career which saw him enjoy spells with Dumbarton, St Mirren and East Fife.

Off the park the 34-year-old is the head of The Fitness Group, a company which specialises in fitness education and has worked with players from both sides of the border, including some from Raith, giving them the tools to move into that industry when their time in the game ends.

"We’re a fitness and education company who qualify people to become personal trainers, massage therapists, gym instructors – there are lots of different things people can come and do.

"It’s fitness education and the good thing for us is we have online courses now so we’ve managed to open it up across the UK and right now are qualifying more people across the UK than any other provider.

"What I do at Raith is very similar to my business, speaking to players and supporting them.

"Obviously at Raith it’s about supporting players more on the park and with business it’s off it.

"It’s very similar and the qualities I have from within my business have helped with the management side.

"I recently did a presentation at St Mirren to their young players and was also at a PFA event speaking to boys who are out of contract.

"We have a really good relationship with the English PFA, they are continuously sending us players to upskill and get their qualifictions.

"The two roles I have align and benefit me.”

Life as a professional footballer is a short career with players perhaps more aware now than they have ever been of the importance of preparing themselves for life outwith the game or going part-time.

Agnew’s business, he says, isn’t one size fits all with The Fitness Group not only working with players who are looking for alternative employment but also previously with the likes of Lawrence Shankland who employed the company’s services while at Ayr United before then going on to break into the national team.

The Fitness Group itself was developed from its roots as a gym before then developing into a fitness education centre.

Some within the Stark’s Park dressing room are already fully aware of its worth.

Agnew added: “We had some boys on doing their qualifications before I went to Raith.

"Lewis Vaughan done the qualification and Tom Lang as well.