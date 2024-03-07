Now frozen out Raith Rovers star Ross Millen tackles Dundee United's Glenn Middleton during Raith's 1-0 win at Tannadice on December 16 (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

Millen, 29, is training on his own after a fall-out with the Kirkcaldy side in the wake of the 1-0 defeat at Airdrieonians on January 6, having been an ever present this season before that. After missing the 2-1 home loss to Queen’s Park on January 13, Millen's last game for Raith came when he played at centre-back in the 3-2 home reverse against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on January 27, since being absent from Rovers’ matches against Dundee United, Ayr United, Greenock Morton and Arbroath.

Stark's Park boss Murray, 42, told the Fife Free Press: “Yes, I’ll be sorry to see Ross go. I’ve said it a million times, that’s football unfortunately.

“I can’t say much about it. It’s an internal club thing now. So I’ll let the club deal with that at the moment.

Ian Murray doesn't think Ross Millen will be short of offers if he leaves Raith Rovers this summer (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"It’s not in my hands. Rossco is obviously still contracted to Raith until the summer then his contract is up so we’ll make decisions on the players.

"But at the moment Rossco is training away. He’s working hard, he’s a good professional.

"He’s training outwith the group but he’s training within all the guidelines.

"He's keeping himself fit. There were maybe a couple of options for him to go on loan but that was completely our decision not to do that.

“Obviously bringing James Brown in gives us a right-back.

"Ross has had a good career in the Championship, that’s for sure. I don’t think he’ll be short of offers this summer.

"Clubs lose good players and good players move on. But we’ve just got to concentrate on what we’ve got rather than what we’ve not got, make sure we’re looking after them as well.

"We’ve got enough to focus on as a group rather than individuals. We’ve got a really strong morale within the team and within the squad and I think that’s been shown with their attitude in the last two or three games when we’ve had to rotate it round and they’ve all been really, really accepting of it and really, really understanding what we’re doing.

"The maturity of them’s been brilliant.

"They know that between now and the end of the season there’s going to be changes pretty much every week just to see what we thinks best. They have handled it well.”