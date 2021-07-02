Raith Rovers land Livingston striker on loan
John McGlynn says he's looking forward to working with new signing Matej Poplatnik.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 8:03 pm
The forward has signed on a season long loan from Livingston as the Rovers step up their preparations for another season in the Championship.
The 28-year-old Slovenian has represented his country at both under 20 and 21-level.
The striker has played for Livi 25 times, scoring 3 goals, including the winning goal against Raith in a Scottish Cup third round tie earlier this year.
Rovers boss McGlynn said: "We're looking forward to working with Matej this season.
"He's a strong, clever player that we feel will fit well with the style of football we play.
"Thanks to David Martindale and the Livi staff in securing this loan."