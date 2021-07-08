Raith Rovers launch new red and white away shirt

Raith will wear their new away kit this weekend when the competitive season kicks off at Cowdenbeath

Dundee games developer Tag Games continue their sponsorship on the front of the shirt for the fourth season and the back of shirt sponsor will be revealed shortly.

The top and shorts are now available to buy from Raith s online shop