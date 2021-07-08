Raith Rovers launch new red and white away shirt
Raith have given fans a first glimpse of their new away kit for the 2021/22 campaign.
Dundee games developer Tag Games continue their sponsorship on the front of the shirt for the fourth season and the back of shirt sponsor will be revealed shortly.
The top and shorts are now available to buy from Raith s online shop
The players will wear the new kit for the first time on Saturday when they taken on Cowdenbeath in the Premier Sports Cup.