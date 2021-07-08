Raith Rovers launch new red and white away shirt

Raith have given fans a first glimpse of their new away kit for the 2021/22 campaign.

By Scott Inglis
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:54 am
Raith will wear their new away kit this weekend when the competitive season kicks off at Cowdenbeath

Dundee games developer Tag Games continue their sponsorship on the front of the shirt for the fourth season and the back of shirt sponsor will be revealed shortly.

The top and shorts are now available to buy from Raith s online shop

The players will wear the new kit for the first time on Saturday when they taken on Cowdenbeath in the Premier Sports Cup.

RaithDundee