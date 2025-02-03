Raith Rovers' Liam Dick on targets for Scottish Cup trip to Celtic

The romance of the Scottish Cup – giving a unique opportunity for the minnows to beat the big fish – has arguably never been as evident as when sixth-tier Darvel stunned top flight Aberdeen 1-0 in Ayrshire in a fourth-round tie on January 23, 2023.

The West of Scotland Premier Division outfit could be backed at 33/1 that day, and Raith Rovers are not far behind that at 25/1 to beat Celtic on their own patch in this Saturday’s fifth-round encounter.

Raith defender Liam Dick said: “The magic of the cup could be highlighted by Darvel beating Aberdeen.

"That was incredible and that day will go down in their history.

Liam Dick in Saturday's 3-1 loss at Dunfermline (Pic Euan Cherry/SNS)

"So you've always got a chance. I think for us we've always got to be working through the game in little 15 minute periods.

"Get through the first 15, next 15, and the longer you can keep the game going and going is great because we don't put any pressure on that game.

"We have played Aberdeen and Motherwell here in cup ties and beaten them, but I’ve never been involved in as big a shock as Darvel beating Aberdeen.

"Obviously, you want to do yourself justice in terms of your own performance and the team's performance and give the fans something to look forward to.

"If it was 0-0 going into the last ten minutes at Celtic, we would maybe be thinking: ‘We've maybe got a wee chance here to go and nick it’.

"Whereas with Celtic it would probably be the total opposite, where they're thinking: ‘How are we not winning this game?’

"I'm sure we'll need a big performance from everybody, especially Kev (Raith goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski) who's a great shot stopper.

"So we'll just need to take the game in little segments and see how it goes.

"Kyogo won't be playing, but then then they have brought back £25 million Jota, so, you just try to weigh it up.”

Celtic have a home Champions League last 32 play-off first leg against Bayern Munich four days after playing Raith, meaning that boss Brendan Rodgers could rest stars against the Fifers.

Dick said: "Of course Celtic might mix it up. But you want to play against the top players, so if they come on, if they start, whatever it is, you want to test yourself against these guys. You just need to try and enjoy it as much as you can and use it as a learning experience as well.

"We're on our third manager this season and players have come and gone, but we've always been professional and committed to whatever manager we've had.”