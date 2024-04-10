Raith Rovers players swap training pitch for race track at Knockhill

Raith Rovers players swapped the pitch for the race track this week.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Apr 2024, 15:52 BST
Ross Matthews, Zak Rudden, Lewis Vaughan and Scott McGill took time out today from training to be trained by the team at Knockhill to hone their driving skills.

The four title chasing players were treated to 10 laps in the circuits new fleet of Alpine A110 sports cars being coached on their driving skills every lap of the way by a Knockhill instructor. As a final treat they each got a lap with three-time British Touring Car champion, Gordon Shedden.

Rovers return to action in a home game against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

