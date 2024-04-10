Raith Rovers players swap training pitch for race track at Knockhill
Raith Rovers players swapped the pitch for the race track this week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ross Matthews, Zak Rudden, Lewis Vaughan and Scott McGill took time out today from training to be trained by the team at Knockhill to hone their driving skills.
The four title chasing players were treated to 10 laps in the circuits new fleet of Alpine A110 sports cars being coached on their driving skills every lap of the way by a Knockhill instructor. As a final treat they each got a lap with three-time British Touring Car champion, Gordon Shedden.
Rovers return to action in a home game against Partick Thistle on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.