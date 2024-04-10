Ross Matthews, Zak Rudden, Lewis Vaughan and Scott McGill took time out today from training to be trained by the team at Knockhill to hone their driving skills.

The four title chasing players were treated to 10 laps in the circuits new fleet of Alpine A110 sports cars being coached on their driving skills every lap of the way by a Knockhill instructor. As a final treat they each got a lap with three-time British Touring Car champion, Gordon Shedden.