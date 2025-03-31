Raith Rovers' Ross Matthews on coping well with wild Hamilton weather and play-off prospects

Ross Matthews battles with Hamilton's Steven Bradley (Pic Simon Wootton/SNS)

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews has been explaining how adapting brilliantly to the foul windy and rainy conditions at Hamilton Accies last Saturday was key to the Kirkcaldy side’s impressive 3-0 William Hill Championship victory at New Douglas Park.

“I think we played very well today,” Matthews, 29, told Raith TV. “We had a game plan going into it. Another clean sheet which is a bonus. I thought all the goals came from really good play and it’s a pleasing performance.

"It was very windy and rainy when we came out for the warm up.

"When it’s like that you need to keep the ball on the ground and I think we did that a lot better today.

"There’s been times we’ve played long too much and not mixed it up. But I thought we actually passed the ball really well today, created a lot of good chances, we were really good on transitions and pressing, a lot of the stuff the gaffer’s really big on.

“There are a lot of things we can still improve on but what he (Raith boss Barry Robson) wants us to make it uncomfortable for other teams, he wants us to press them, be quick on transitions, play forward, attack and obviously score goals and keep clean sheets.

"We are unbeaten in the last five. Josh Rae (Raith keeper) had a couple of good saves towards the end but I still felt pretty comfortable in the game.

"I always felt we had that attacking edge where we could have scored more.”

Long serving Matthews, whose entire senior career since 2013 – approaching 300 appearances – has been spent at Stark’s Park, said he was “loving” his current role in central midfield alongside skipper Scott Brown.

He added: “The gaffer is wanting me and Broony to break up the play, get on the ball and pass it when we can. I thought today we did that well. I had tonnes of tackles, my legs are killing me!

"But that’s kind of my role in the team. The gaffer’s big on counter pressing so when the other team wins the ball we need to win it back off them.

"I feel that’s something that I’ve improved since he (Robson) has come here. That’s a credit to him.”

On Raith’s prospects for the remainder of the season, Matthews said: “”If we play like that going into the last five games who knows what can happen?

"We need to stay positive. Stranger things have happened so until it’s mathematically impossible we need to keep on aiming for those play-offs. Worse case scenario we take good form from this season into next season.”