Raith Rovers' Scott Brown is glad to be in squad and could start new season against old team

Scott Brown (picture by Fife Photo Agency)

The midfielder, 27, who has also been fulfilling a centre back role, arrived at Stark’s Park after six seasons at Peterhead, whom Rovers face at home on Wednesday in the first stage of the Premier Sport League Cup.

Brown said he was settling in well in Kirkcaldy and Rovers had offered the right move for him, back into full-time football, while he hoped to retain his place in the starting XI.

“I'm loving it,” he said. “Obviously, it was a big step going back to full-time but I'm really enjoying it. I worked hard over the summer, which has reaped rewards with how fit I have been.

“The boys are brand new. Having been in the Peterhead dressing room for six years, you get in your comfort zone, so I can't speak highly enough about the boys and how well they've taken me in.”

On Saturday’s match in west Fife, he said: “Overall, it was pretty good. I think we played better than we did the other night (against Queen of the South), that's a wee bit of progress.

“Obviously, we're a wee bit disappointed. We need to start turning results into wins but I think we controlled a lot of the game. I don't think they created a lot of chances but, to be fair I don't think we did so ourselves.

“I think that sums up the game. We can be pleased with some points but disappointed in others.”

Brown was happy with his return to full-time action, saying: “I'd had a few opportunities to do it, especially over the last couple of years, but it wasn't the right club or the right option.

I felt Raith was too good an opportunity to turn down. It's a big club. The boys did really well last season, finishing fifth, and I think there is scope for us to do even better this season. The manager spoke highly of me; I had actually played against him a few times. As soon as I knew he was keen to bring me here, I was up for it.