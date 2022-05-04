The Stark’s Park club has posted the vacancy on its website - and candidates have just over a week to throw their names into the hat.

McGlynn and his assistant, Paul Smith, decided not to renew their contracts with the club and are expected to be unveiled as the new team in charge at Falkirk later tonight.

Rovers have invited candidates to apply with a footballing CV and letter to their chief executive, Karen McCartney, before May 13,

But some names have emerged as possible frontrunners to take over at Stark’s Park.

Top of the list appears to be Kevin Thomson who guided Kelty Hearts to the League Two title.

James McPake, ex-Dundee boss, could also be in the frame along with the like of former Rovers’ player Danny Lennon, and Airdrie manager Ian Murray.

McGlynn and Smith signed off with a thank you, describing it as “a privilege and a pleasure” to be part of the club.