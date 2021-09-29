Reinforcements on their way for East Fife

Andrew Osei-Bonsu causes problems for the Clyde defence during Saturday's match. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Darren Young has been deprived of the services of several key players since the season started and has had to patch up his squad from game to game.

That’s undoubtedly contributed to the side’s poor league start, which sees them remain bottom following a 2-0 loss at home to Clyde on Saturday.

But there is good news for Fife supporters on that front, with Ross Davidson and Kyle Connell this week back in full training.

Danny Swanson has resumed light training and Pat Slattery should return to the first team soon.

Stewart Murdoch is making a managed return to fitness following his hamstring injury.

Fife boss Young says it’ll be a relief to have those players back to pick from, adding that he remains active in the loan market as he looks to add more depth to his squad.

“It’s all positive from that point of view so hopefully they get through training and get a good week under their belt and can then kick on,” said the manager.

"It’s step by step.

"We’re still trying to get more guys in as well, that’s for sure.

"We’re trying all the time but it can be frustrating when you’re offered 17 or 18-year-olds, which isn’t ideal.

"Ideally we want an experienced man in and are working hard to try and improve the squad along with the injury crisis clearing up.”

This week East Fife will aim to claw back ground on a Falkirk side who haven’t won in four league matches.

They drew 2-2 at Montrose on Saturday, but Young isn’t being conned by their poor recent form.

He added: "We’re looking forward to the game. It’s a good one for us.

"I watched their highlights against Montrose and I feel they should have beaten them. They were the better team.

"They had numerous opportunities, so we’ll have to be on our toes.”

Young, obviously disappointed with the loss to Clyde, praised his younger players.

“I thought young Liam Newton did very well again and Aaron Steele had a great game. He was outstanding,” he added.