Robbie Raeside appointed new St Andrews manager

Raeside takes over in the hot-seat with immediate effect, replacing former boss Barry Cockburn.

The committee members at the club say they are “absolutely delighted” with the appointment of their new boss who is no stranger to The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground. Raeside played 15 times for Saints during the 1990/91 season and also 17 times at the end of his career.

The Scotland youth international also learned the game under Ian Donaldson with St Andrews Colts.

New St Andrews United manager Robbie Raeside

Raeside enjoyed a celebrated professional playing career where he represented Raith Rovers in Europe, Dundee in the Premier League and Shelbourne in a Champions League qualifier.

The defender won promotions with Arbroath, Alloa Athletic and Peterhead as well as playing for numerous managers such as Jimmy Nicholl, Jim Duffy, Jocky Scott, Ian Wilson, Iain Stewart and Terry Christie.

Raeside earned a diploma in sports therapy before filling the role of first team physio at Dundee.

The full-time police officer has since gained his UEFA A licence as a coach.

He is no stranger to the dug-out, enjoying a successful spell managing Arbroath alongside good friend John McGlashan and he has experience of coaching youth football in Monifieth, plus the current Dundee under 18 side along with Scott Robertson.

The club’s Donald Gellatly added: “Robbie will be assisted by Steven Fallon who also played for St Andrews United following a long playing career in senior football.

“Fallon lists Dundee United, Stenhousemuir, Arbroath, Queen's Park and Tayport as former clubs and the Scotland youth internationalist made 18 appearances at The Rec under Jim Hardie between 2008 and 2010, despite battling a serious knee injury.

"He has since gained his C licence for coaching and he is currently working towards his B licence. All members of the St Andrews United Committee would like to welcome Robbie and Faldo to The Rec as we strive to climb up the non-league pyramid and we are confident that the new management team will help the club to make noticeable progress both on and off the park.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”