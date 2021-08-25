Rosebank 2-5 Fife Thistle
Thistle travelled to Dunfermline on the back of a midweek 1-0 derby win at home to St Andrews Colts as they looked to make it three wins from three.
Thistle weren’t to wait long for the opener and it arrived in the 6th minute when Bell received a Finlay ball before threading through Barnes who made sure with his finish.
In the 13th minute it was 2-0 when Mackie rose above MacKinnon to head home a Finlay corner.
After missing a penalty, Rosebank turned the game around with two goals in two minutes on the half hour.
Thistle needed a positive reaction and did so within five minutes of their hosts drawing level when Scott did brilliantly to turn Saunders inside out before sending in an inviting cross which Barnes nodded home for his sixth goal in three games.
Finlay made things more comfortable before man of the match Steven Harris completed the scoring.