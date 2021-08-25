Rosebank 2-5 Fife Thistle

Thistle weren’t to wait long for the opener and it arrived in the 6th minute when Bell received a Finlay ball before threading through Barnes who made sure with his finish.

In the 13th minute it was 2-0 when Mackie rose above MacKinnon to head home a Finlay corner.

After missing a penalty, Rosebank turned the game around with two goals in two minutes on the half hour.

Thistle needed a positive reaction and did so within five minutes of their hosts drawing level when Scott did brilliantly to turn Saunders inside out before sending in an inviting cross which Barnes nodded home for his sixth goal in three games.