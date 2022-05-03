Ross Davidson departs as East Fife boss leaves "no stone unturned" in player search

Ross Davidson's spell at East Fife has ended

The club’s time in League One came to an end at the weekend with Crawford keen to draw a line under it and set about getting his player pool right for next year.

The manager said he would be speaking to current squad members in the early part of this week on whether they were part of his plans.

“There will be boys who move on and boys who get contracts offered to them,” said Crawford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When you’re doing your recruitment you’re always asking questions and that’s been from the minute I came in.

“There will be no stone unturned and I’ve been at a couple of Lowland League games last week so that shows the energy and enthusiasm I have for the job.

“It’s about taking in all these conversations you have with people to help make East Fife better.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

One of those who win’t be back at the club next season is Ross Davidson.

The midfielder confirmed on social media that his time at Bayview had come to an end, saying: “Massive thank you to everyone at East Fife FC for the last four years.

"Had some amazing times but unfortunately couldn’t play much of a part in helping the boys this season through an injury.

"Time for a fresh challenge now, wish the club all the best going forward.”