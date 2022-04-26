Ryan Blair: I wasn't 100 per cent but knew I was needed

East Fife midfielder Ryan Blair. Stock pic by Michael Gillen

The Fifers headed to Balmoor without their problems to seek on the injury front, Ryan Wallace, Kevin Smith, Pat Slattery and Ross Davidson amongst the senior players all unavailable.

A tough position was made even more difficult during the match when Jamie Semple, Dan Higgins, Danny Denholm and Jack Healy all had to be replaced due to injury.

Blair, who had missed the Falkirk game seven days previous, was fit enough to only take a place in the bench but was called on by his manager before half-time to replace Denholm.

"I’m not 100 per cent but I was needed so came in,” said the former Swansea and Falkirk midfielder.

"It’s hard enough to come in to a game when you’re fully fit to get up with the tempo but I settled in quite quickly.

"The first-half was disappointing and we lost the goal.

"But we created chances it was just the luck you get when you’re bottom of the league.

"A few of our chances were clear-cut, not just shots from the edge of the box.”

The midfielder was happy to play his part in the game which the Fifers lost 1-0 and conceded it’s been a frustrating past few weeks.

After forcing their way back into the survival picture against Dumbarton, they weren’t able to build on that win.