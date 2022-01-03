Ryan Blair ready to roll up his sleeves for East Fife

East Fife midfielder Ryan Blair made his debut on Sunday. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Blair’s signing was announced by the Fifers in the lead-up to Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Montrose.

It was put together so quickly, in fact, that the midfielder was meeting the majority of the squad for the first time.

The 25-year-old showed enough to convince Fife fans he’ll be a positive addition to his squad with a few neat touches as he tried to move the Bayview side further up the park.

Sadly the side couldn’t get three points on his debut, a Blair Lyons second half double ensuring Mo left with the points.

But Blair is up for the dogfight. He said: “The manner in which we lost the goals was sloppy, one from a throw in and the other a corner.

"We shot ourselves in the foot because we were well in the game.

"It’s fine margins, Montrose aren’t second in the league for no reason but we were unlucky not to go ahead.

"It was my first time meeting the boys so I was delighted to be selected in the starting 11.

"I’ve played with Connor McManus but the rest of the boys just against them a few times.

"I signed because I look forward to the challenge.

"We won’t stop fighting until it’s mathematically impossible that we can’t catch the team in front of us.