Saints suffer first double figure loss since 1947

United were made to suffer at Leith Athletic. Stock picture by John Stevenson

Only one goal separated St Andrews United and Leith Athletic the last time the two teams faced each other at Peffermill in August 2019.

But there was always going to be a gulf in quality this season.

The few United fans at the game on Saturday barely had time to adjust their stopwatches before Leith's Kayne Paterson scored with less than 30 seconds on the clock.

However, Saints began to settle and Leith goalie Kyle Rankin maintained his clean sheet by keeping a Fraser Anderson free kick out of his net in the 22nd minute.

Paterson grabbed the second goal of the afternoon on the half-hour mark.

The Leith striker looked very dangerous every time he touched the ball and he notched two further goals in quick succession to put the game beyond Saints.

Martin Maughan took advantage of United’s demoralised defence to add a fifth with half time approaching and the same player claimed his brace right at the start of the second half.

Saints were overrun with breaks by Leith's front men thereafter but 32 minutes passed without any further scoring.