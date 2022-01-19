Scone Thistle 1-6 Tayport

Tayport started well with chances from Paul Sludden and Ross Cameron inside the first 10 minutes.

A Lewis Finnie foul on Tayport’s Gordon Norrie meant the away side had a free kick early on. Ryan Paterson took it, but the ball was headed away by Scone’s English.

Tayport got their first goal in the 21st minute thanks to Paterson, whose strike beat keeper Calum Byres, and that’s how the score remained at the break.

Tayport and Scone Thistle go toe-to-toe as the Canniepairt team dominate. Pic by Ryan Masheder

After a lacklustre first half, the second-half was much more action packed.

Early shots from Sludden and Ewan White were good attempts on goal, but the ball didn’t quite find the back of the net. A free kick to Tayport from a foul by Scone’s Calum Black was a great chance for the away side, but Greg McColm’s shot found the keeper rather than the net.

Tayport were definitely showing a lot more passion and got their second goal in the 64th minute.

A foul from Scone’s Elliot Williamson on Sludden, which resulted in his second yellow, meant the home side were down to 10-men.

The free kick was taken by Norrie who curled the ball beyond the wall and into the bottom right corner of the net. Less than 10 minutes after their second goal, Tayport got another one, this time through White.

It was definitely a more vibrant performance and another Tayport goal came soon after when Greg McColm scored his first goal for the club. 87 minutes in, Sludden got his name on the goal sheet with a strike into the bottom left-hand corner. Tayport’s sixth goal came in the 89th minute and it was a second for McColm.

Scone managed to score in the 90th minute through Kaim Brand.

Tayport’s man of the match was Greg McColm.

Tayport: Brown, Heggie, Cameron (C Sturrock), McColm, Hume, McCabe, White, Paterson, Sludden, Norrie, Gill.

Subs: Rollo, Ritchie, Dorovic, K Sturrock, Joyce.