Scott McBride has the right qualities to be new under 20s head coach

McBride’s playing career saw him turn out for Dunfermline Athletic, Arbroath, Cowdenbeath, Raith Rovers, Albion Rovers, Forfar Athletic and Kelty Hearts as well as making 79 appearances for East Fife over two spells, scoring 15 goals, before moving into coaching, most recently with Cupar Hearts.

Crawford says it’s an exciting appointment and is looking forward to working with the new coach.

"He’s a great type, I remember him as a young lad breaking in at Dunfermline,” said Crawford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott McBride has been appointed the head coach of the East Fife under 20s. Pic by Michael Gillen

"Myself and Tony McMinn had conversations to see who we could get in and he fits the mould.

"He has a good manner. When I spoke to him before he came in he found that he has really enjoyed coaching at Cupar Hearts.

"Sometimes you can find that, once you’re in, a lot of people end up walking away from it but Scott has the bug for it.

"He’ll add value to myself as well because he’s keen to do well for the club.

"He’s been here twice as a player and has a great knowledge of the game.

"I spoke with him on Saturday about a tactical thing and within 90 seconds it was clear he knows the game.”

McBride said he was “delighted” to have been asked to take on the role.