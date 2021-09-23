Scottish Cup duty this weekend for Tayport

Tayport will head west in the Scottish Cup on Saturday

The Canniepairt club moves into the Macron Scottish Junior Cup second round and have a trip to Airdrie to meet Gartcairn on the agenda.

Gartcairn play in the West of Scotland Football League Conference B where they have made a positive start to their season and sit in fourth place.

The game will be played at the MTC Park in Airdrie and kicks off at 2.30pm.

The club is also urging fans to back the club while they shop.

Tayport FC has recently become on of the chosen local causes at the Co-op and receive a donation when store members spend in the shop.

Members should log in to the Co-op app and choose Tayport FC as the chosen charity.

Newburgh Juniors sit second bottom of their East of Scotland Football League First Division Conference B but say there remains cause for optimism at East Shore Park.

They were beaten 3-0 at home by Lochore Welfare on Saturday, but said: “A better performance but our lack of fitness cost us.

"Everyone at the club knows that it won't happen overnight but the signs are there and the ambition is there from everyone.”

This weekend Newburgh have a tough ask as they make the short journey to face Glenrothes FC.

Glens, co-managed by John Martin and Kevin Smith, are enjoying a decent campaign and sit third in the division.