St Andrews boss has no fear over Newtongrange Star cup-tie test

The match will be Saints’ first in their League Cup section and will mark a welcome return to action for a United side who have endured a stop-start few weeks due to postponements and other factors.

Star are always a quality outfit but, by their own standards, perhaps aren’t faring as well as they’d have hoped this season and find themselves third bottom of their league, which sits one above United’s First Division Conference A.

So, after having some time off the field to recharge their batteries, and allow injuries to heal, Cockburn is quietly confident about getting the League Cup section off to a positive start.

He said: “We had a chat with the boys over the past couple of weeks regarding this League Cup.

"On paper, we’re maybe the least favourite team in the group to progress but that can maybe go in our favour.

"Newtongrange haven’t had a good start to the season.

"We had them watched last week and it’s just a case now of us going there and being positive.

"There’s nothing to fear, it’s a League Cup and not the league, so we can use these games as progression for us and see how far we’ve come.”

Saints have played only four league games since the turn of the year.

Cockburn admits that, on the one hand it’s been a frustrating spell on the sidelines but, on the other, it has had its benefits.

"The only bonus is that we’ve been able to get the whole squad back together and have had a few good training sessions with boys who have been injured,” added the manager.

"That’s the only thing you can take from it because it’s been disappointing to not play many games.”

There are a limited number of spaces left on the official team bus for the game at the weekend.

Supporters wishing to travel can do so with a seat costing £10 per person, payable on the day.

The bus will leave The Rec at 11.00am with pick up points at Leven and Ferry Toll.