St Andrews maintain their impressive form

Reece Redpath makes his way through the Rosyth defence, Pic by John Stevenson.

St Andrews United faced Rosyth at The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground for the second time this season.

Scott Russell did well to help a long ball into the path of Reece Redpath and the 20-year-old took a touch before dispatching his shot past Blair Penman in the Rosyth goal inside two minutes.

Redpath caused the away defence all sorts of problems during the opening stages and he earned a couple of corners as well as firing a cross into a dangerous area, only for that ball to be cleared.

Ross Cunningham also forced Penman into making a save from a tight angle in the 14th minute and Russell wasted a glorious opportunity moments later by taking a heavy touch on the edge of the box.

Both defences were well-organised throughout the first half so the only other chance fell to Rosyth’s Liam Queen as he headed over the bar.

The visitors began the second half on the front foot and Dan Hall went close to grabbing an equaliser when he stabbed an effort past Swinton’s back post.

United went two goals up on 56 minutes when Ross Cunningham’s corner was met by Scott Reekie.

Cunningham enjoyed another productive afternoon on the left wing as he linked well with Lewis Sawers and it came as no surprise when they almost engineered a third goal from a good passing move started by Jason Penman.

Rosyth boss Russell Craig made a couple of substitutions with a view to changing the balance of play yet Barry Cockburn’s boys continued to dominate possession as the game progressed.

Adam Davidson replaced a tiring Russell and his first touch presented Sawers with a great chance to score, Sawers cutting inside before smashing a powerful shot past a helpless Penman.